The car parked on the showroom floor at the Till’s dealership in Bellevue is turning a lot of heads this winter.
But that’s not because it’s the latest model with all the bells and whistles, it’s because it is over 90 years old.
A 1931 Pontiac, owned by the Till family since the 1950s, is the car currently on display. It was purchased by the late Wilfred (Wolfie) Till in 1957. His son, Ardell (Bud) Till, together with Bill Brandt restored and painted the old auto in 1958, and it was driven in parades for decades to follow.
The unique old car had been in storage for the past few decades, but the lack of new car and truck inventory because of current supply chain issues left an open showroom, so the Till family decided to get out the old Pontiac for display.
“We’ve had a lot of people that come in and really look it over inside and out,” said sales manager Mark Guenther. “It’s really quite the impressive car for the time it was manufactured.”
According to Guenther’s research on the old Pontiac, the stock market crash in October, 1929 and resulting ‘Great Depression’ of the 1930s hit the automobile industry particularly hard; as for the majority of Americans at that time, a car was a luxury, not a necessity.
General Motors fared much better than most automobile manufacturers and Pontiac sales were up over the numbers for 1930, as were dealer profits.
The 1931 Pontiac wasn't a carry over model either, but a new body on a longer 112" wheelbase chassis. Roll-up windows were also added and the gas tank was in back and utilized a fuel pump, rather than gravity like many of the cars of the era.
The v-shaped radiator featured a chrome-plated wire mesh grille insert for 1931. And of course, the famed Pontiac Indian head was place on the top of the radiator.
The 1931 Pontiac also offered increased glass area for a more open appearance that, combined with the wire wheels, offered a new modern look. The longer frame was also improved with heavier gauge steel of more generous proportion, while the leaf springs featured rubber bushed eyes to cushion the ride. The mechanical brake system was also revised to improve the pedal feel and stopping ability.
In January, 1926, the first Pontiac vehicle was manufactured for the auto industry. It was created to fill the gap between the Chevrolet and the Oldsmobile production vehicles. The company name was changed to Pontiac Motor Company in 1931-32 when Pontiac took over all production facilities.
As for Till’s, the local dealership has now been on business for 108 years under the same family ownership, which now boasts several generations of Tills including Bud, Steve, Tim and now Riley Till.
On March 10, 1914, the Bellevue Herald newspaper featured several advertisements announcing the opening of auto dealerships in Jackson County, all at the same time.
Among the most prominent was a front page advertisement for Joseph J. Till of Bellevue. The ad read “Joseph J. Till has secured the local agency for the following 1914 cars: Imperial, Buick, Ford and Studebaker. Anyone wanting a car should place their order early as there is sure to be a great demand for cars.”
Till’s started out over a century ago in the shop on the corner of South Second and Court Street where Ploessl Construction is now located. The operation began with J.J. Till selling Buicks from 1914 to 1934; Hudsons from 1938 to 1948; Studebakers from 1958 to 1968 and Pontiacs from 1948 to the 1990s. While many makes and models of cars and trucks are sold at Tills each year, it remains a Chevrolet and Buick dealership today.
While Joseph J. Till created the business in 1914, his son Wilfred Till started working with his father in 1925 at the age of 15. He purchased the business in 1934, the same year his son Ardell “Bud” Till was born.
In 1952, Bud Till officially joined in the leadership of family business and has been there ever since. In 1990, he was inducted into the Iowa Automobile Association Hall of Fame for his many years in the industry.
While Tills Garage started out a few blocks south, the business has been at its current location at 132 North Second Street since 1943.
