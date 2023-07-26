Mike Blitgen

Bellevue’s Mike Blitgen (a.k.a. Captain Happy), is riding this week in the 50th annual RAGBRAI (Registers Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) on his 1970 Firestone one-speed bicycle he used as a boy back in the mid-1970s when he delivered the Des Moines Register to customers in Bellevue. His mother Marge won the bike at a raffle at Van’s Meat Market and Grocery Store back more than five decades ago. Blitgen said he plans to take it fairly easy on the journey. His wife Elaine will be driving the support vehicle.