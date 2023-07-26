Bellevue’s Mike Blitgen (a.k.a. Captain Happy), is riding this week in the 50th annual RAGBRAI (Registers Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) on his 1970 Firestone one-speed bicycle he used as a boy back in the mid-1970s when he delivered the Des Moines Register to customers in Bellevue. His mother Marge won the bike at a raffle at Van’s Meat Market and Grocery Store back more than five decades ago. Blitgen said he plans to take it fairly easy on the journey. His wife Elaine will be driving the support vehicle.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 68%
- Feels Like: 88°
- Heat Index: 88°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 83°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:48:16 AM
- Sunset: 08:27:47 PM
- Dew Point: 71°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Peak heat index values of 100 to 105 are expected both Thursday and Friday afternoon. There will be little reprieve in the humid conditions Thursday night. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Illinois, east central and southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 9 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of excessive heat is possible through Friday evening and additional advisories or warnings may be issued. Please stay tuned to any future updates to the forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 2 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 2 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 2 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 3 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NE @ 2 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 2 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
