Caroline White of La Motte, IA, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. White is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.
Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 75 different countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world.
