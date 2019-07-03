Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

 Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are listed below.

Bellevue, IA

 Colton Homan, Jackson

 Benjamin Kettmann,

 Rory Larsen, Jackson

 Frances Newman

 Caleb Schroeder

Preston, IA

 Autumn Dobson

 Austin Dolan

 Jacob Zeimet

Sabula, IA

 Chance Giddings,

Spragueville, IA

 Hailey Messerich