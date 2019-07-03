Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are listed below.
Bellevue, IA
Colton Homan, Jackson
Benjamin Kettmann,
Rory Larsen, Jackson
Frances Newman
Caleb Schroeder
Preston, IA
Autumn Dobson
Austin Dolan
Jacob Zeimet
Sabula, IA
Chance Giddings,
Spragueville, IA
Hailey Messerich
