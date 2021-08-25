The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department plans to improve its drunk driving investigations after a state probe into how the department handled an alcohol-related incident involving Assistant Jackson County Attorney Amanda Lassance in April 2019.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt and County Attorney Mike Wolf announced in a press release the results last week of an investigation by the Iowa Office of Ombudsman.
Rick Lincoln, not Greenwalt, was sheriff at the time of the incident.
Based upon a complaint, Bert Dalmer, senior assistant ombudsman, began an independent investigation in June 2019. He said in the press release that he received the full cooperation of the offices of the Clinton County sheriff and attorney.
The complaint posed was whether Lassance was not charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (OWl) because of her position. While Dalmer said he did not discover any evidence to support the perception that Lassance had received preferential treatment from Clinton County officials because of her position, he did conclude that deputies at the scene had a faulty understanding of the law and halted their investigation into Lassance prematurely.
There was considerable evidence at the scene suggesting that Lassance had been drinking and had been driving, according to Dalmer’s findings via the press release. However, because Lassance told a deputy that she had consumed some alcohol after the car was shut off, the deputy thought it could not be proven that Lassance was operating the car while intoxicated. Additionally, the deputy believed he could not administer Lassance a field-sobriety test because her keys were not in the ignition.
Dalmer determined that although the timing of the alcohol consumption (drinking after driving the car) and the whereabouts of the car keys were factors to consider, they should not have precluded the deputy from considering other evidence or investigating further.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf agreed that upon conclusion of the those findings, the evidence at the scene provided reasonable cause to further the OWl investigation. The Clinton County Sheriff acknowledges mistakes were made and is committed to improvements in OWl investigations, the press release said.
Greenwalt’s office believes both deputies on scene would have benefited if they had a working supervisor(s) available to immediately consult with while they were at the scene. The lack of a supervisor to provide guidance and direction at the scene left them on their own to best decide how to safely resolve many urgent issues presented on a dark roadside out in the country. Further, the Ombudsman’s investigation into this matter, and its conclusions took many months, not the short time the deputies had to make critical decisions at the scene.
In response to Dalmer’s findings, the Clinton County Sheriff plans to:
• Improve the regular and on-going training for deputies.
• Increase supervision within the patrol division and provide a clear chain of command for the department.
• Improve the recording equipment being used by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Dalmer made the following additional findings:
The deputy appeared to take this call seriously. He acted professionally, and he wrote a thorough report.
“I do not believe his decisions at the scene were influenced by Lassance’s title or her connections to law enforcement. I attribute his errors to a relative lack of experience on OWl stops and insufficient supervision and training, which are easily addressed moving forward,” Dalmer said.
The incident occurred just south of the Jackson County line near Welton in Clinton County. Deputies from both sheriff’s departments, as well as police officers from Maquoketa and Bellevue, responded to a 911 call from Lassance’s boyfriend, Nick Shannon, who reported he and Lassance had been in a moving vehicle, that they had been drinking, and that she had assaulted him.
The report focused only on the response of the Clinton County Office.
