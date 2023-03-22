Bellevue native Dennis Spann has accomplished a great deal in recent months. A 2015 graduate of Bellevue High School, Spann now lives in Clinton, but returns to Bellevue regularly.
This year marked his first time competing in the Special Olympics and his first time swimming competitively. The result was two first place medals in the regional swimming competition.
His first round was in Muscatine on Saturday, Feb. 26, when he swam in a 50-yard freestyle and took first place; and a 100 yard relay in which his team ‘Rolling Thunder’ took first place as well.
As a result, Spann now moves on to state competition at the Iowa Special Olympics held in Ames on May 20, for both events.
In preparation for his Olympic swimming competition, Spann is practicing each Wednesday and Saturday at the YMCA in Clinton, in addition to his job making pallets.
The son of Jody and Theresa Spann, Dennis said he enjoys swimming and all the excitement that goes along with the sport.
“The people held up a big sign that all my friends signed to cheer me on,” said Spann. “I won by a whole pool length at regionals and hope I can do the same at state.”
Back in his days at Bellevue High School, Spann was honored as Prom King and said he enjoyed the dance at Horizon Hall. He said his favorite class in Bellevue was Jennifer Meyer’s Life Skills class.
In terms of hobbies, Spann enjoys watching NASCAR racing with his father on the weekends, as well as WWE Wrestling.
“I’m excited to be competing at the Olympics,” said Spann. “I hope to win.”
Special Olympics in Iowa
Since 1968, Special Olympics Iowa has been a statewide movement that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports. Using sports as the catalyst, and including programming on health, leadership and education, Special Olympics is fighting inactivity, injustice and intolerance. As a result, people with intellectual disabilities become accepted and valued members of their communities, which leads to a more respectful and inclusive society for all.
For people with intellectual disabilities, the benefits of Special Olympics include:
• Improved physical fitness and motor skills
• Greater self-confidence
• A more positive self-image
• Lifelong friendships
Special Olympics athletes carry these benefits into their daily lives at home, in the classroom, on the job and in the community. For athletes, Special Olympics provides a gateway to empowerment, competence, acceptance and joy.
