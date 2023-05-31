In addition to the homestead tax credit, eligible claimants who are 65 years of age or older as of Jan. 1 of the assessment year are now eligible for a homestead tax exemption.
For the assessment year beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the exemption is for $3,250 of taxable value. For assessment years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2024, the exemption is for $6,500 of taxable value.
Claimants will be able to file a claim for this exemption on the same form as the claim for credit.
When a homestead credit claim is approved, the exemption will also be granted if the claimant meets the age criteria for that assessment year. If the claim for the exemption is successful, the exemption will be applied in successive years without the need to file again.
Unlike the homestead tax credit, the state will not be reimbursing the exemption to counties.
To apply for this exemption, please contact the county assessor’s office. In Jackson County, call (563) 652-4935.
