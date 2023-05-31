In addition to the homestead tax credit, eligible claimants who are 65 years of age or older as of Jan. 1 of the assessment year are now eligible for a homestead tax exemption.

For the assessment year beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the exemption is for $3,250 of taxable value. For assessment years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2024, the exemption is for $6,500 of taxable value.