The future of the former hospital property has become a little clearer.
The Herald-Leader and Maquoketa Sentinel-Press confirmed that the former Jackson County Regional Health Center property on Grove Street in Maquoketa likely will be used for senior housing.
Grove Street Realty Holdings LLC purchased the former hospital property for $500,000. The sale took effect March 1.
The holding company was incorporated March 3 in Delaware. Its registered agent information is Corporation Service Company in Wilmington, Delaware.
Grove Street Realty Holdings also plans to seek federal dollars to assist with the project and is seeking letters of endorsement from various community entities to further that cause, sources confirm.
Movement at the site could begin as early as this year.
The path here
The first Jackson County Regional Health Center was built at 700 W. Grove St. in 1949. Its footprint expanded over the ensuing decades with construction of numerous additions.
As healthcare needs changed, the physical building ceased meeting those needs. The mechanical and electrical systems were outdated, there was a surplus of space, and the floor plan was poorly arranged.
Hospital officials discussed building a new facility for the last decade or so, but talks went little further than tours of other hospitals.
Discussions about the physical condition of the then 66-year-old building began in earnest in 2016.
The hospital could spend $16 million over the next 10 years to only maintain — not improve — the current condition of the existing building.
In a split vote, the board of trustees decided to build a new hospital on a new site. The board paid about $684,000 for the 25.8 acres of land.
Construction began in 2019 and ended with the almost $37 million, 71,500-square-foot facility opening at 601 Hospital Drive on March 4, 2021.
The next major decision became what to do with the former hospital and property.
Hospital president Curt Coleman estimated the cost to maintain the old hospital at about $400,000 per year. Demolishing the existing building would have cost an estimated $1.5 million, according to estimates obtained by the board of trustees.
The board eventually retained the help of Rick Levin of RLA, Chicago, to initiate a sealed proposal auction in December 2021. The board approved the top proposal of $500,000 for the building and about 12.5 acres of land to Grove Street Realty Holdings LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.