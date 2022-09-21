The second annual Luxembourg Oktoberfest will take place at the Gehlen Barn in St. Donatus on Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 10 p.m.
Live music, games, food and beers will be available for all to enjoy.
There will be 14 varieties of beer outside and 20 varieties of beer inside.
