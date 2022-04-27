A ‘Miami atmosphere’ on the Mississippi River, complete with Backwater Burgers, No Wake Cheesesteak, Seafood Nachos and live music.
Combine that with a dip in the new pool and a trip to the new Aquatics Center Clubhouse, followed by a drink at the Tiki Bar to top it all off, and you’ve got yourself a bonifide resort getaway right here in eastern Iowa on the Mississippi River in Bellevue.
The Offshore Resort north of town, which is now completed and open to the public, has been in the works for over two years and cost investors over $6 million to build.
Included with the massive Aquatic Center and pool, Tiki Bar and Clubhouse there is also a hotel, campgrounds, events center and Off Shore Bar and Grill – a complete one-stop summer fun getaway.
