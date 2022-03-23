Off Shore Hotel & Resort in Bellevue will soon be hosting an ATV ride in support of local charity organizations.
The first Shore to Shore Ride for Charity will take place on April 23. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at Off Shore Bar & Grill.
The ride will include stops at local businesses and landmarks, including Bubba’s Pub, Gehlen Barn and Kalmes Restaurant & Catering. Riders then will return to Off Shore for cash prize drawings and live music from local band TAN + JAE.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Bellevue EMS and Bellevue American Legion.
