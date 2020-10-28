A group of investors who may soon be the next owners of the Baymont Hotel and Off-Shore Events Center complex on the north end of Bellevue met with city leaders last week during a special joint session of the Bellevue City Council and the Bellevue Utility Board at the Bellevue Community Center.
Members of the group, simply called ‘Offshore Enterprises, LLC,’ outlined a proposed $5 million to $6 million plan to expand the current Off-Shore facilities and add over 100 campsites, renovate the restaurant, expand the events center and construct a 6,000 square-foot swimming pool. The new ‘aquatics center’ would also feature a swim pond, playground, snack bar, poolside bar and resort store.
The overall purchase will include the campground, Baymont Inn, restaurant, event center and undeveloped ground. Current owner and developer A.J. Spiegel has accepted the group’s offer to purchase the facilities, and the sale is expected to close in November.
However, that closing may depend on what the city of Bellevue can bring to the table in terms of an amended tax increment financing (TIF) agreement, which would increase the current agreement by about $1 million.
The group is hoping that a private/public partnership with the City will make the massive proposal possible and say the plan would greatly increase tourism in the community, and the project would also bring with it more jobs and employment opportunities.
Offshore Enterprises LLC is owned by an investor group comprised of Steve Launspach, Peter Ludwig, Jason Germaine, A.J. Becker and Ryan Becker – all residents of the greater Dubuque area. Members of this group also own Coconut Cove Resort near Kieler Wisconsin, Whitetail Bluff Campground near Cassville Wisconsin, Dubuque Marina and Yardarm Riverfront Bar and Grille, Hawkeye Boat and Camper Sales in Dubuque, and Jason owns Germaine Electric. The new Offshore Enterprises group was formed for the specific purpose of acquiring the Bellevue Offshore property from Spiegel.
The presentation last Tuesday night was led by Steve Launspach of Offshore Enterprises, LLC.
The proposed plans for the site include increasing recreational amenities. By May 2021, the campground will be expanded east to provide up to an additional 110 camping sites and the restaurant will be renovated with many enhanced features. In 2021-2022 an aquatics center will be completed to include a new 6,000 square-foot swimming pool, deck, one acre swim pond with a beach and floating aqua park, jump pad, playground and a building for shower house, snack bar, poolside bar and resort store. After 2021 development could begin to expand the event center to hold closer to 450 guests along with adding a catering kitchen.
Seeking government permits for a future transient dock with boat fuel pumps will begin as well. Additional amenities and improvements are also anticipated in further years.
Details were provided on the group’s current businesses including a similar destination resort like Coconut Cove in Hazel Green, WI. The group anticipates drawing over 700 plus visitors for each summer weekend. Other businesses in the area should see an increase in tourism too.
David Heiar of Jackson County Economic Alliance shared various options on how a private/public partnership can be formed to help get the project done. First, the group would like to transfer the existing development agreement that the City has with Spiegel,, which consists of a 15-year TIF agreement with a maximum of $2 million set to expire in 2027. Next, the city needs to update and amend the City’s current Urban Renewal Plan to extend the current development agreement by five years to $3 million and then form a new development agreement for the aquatic center. The new agreement could be a 20-year agreement and could have a few different options, based on the future of the City’s nearly 60-year-old pool with possible discounts to Bellevue citizens.
“The Council thinks the development plan will be a huge benefit to Bellevue,” said Bellevue Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “The proposed attractions could allow Bellevue to become a destination town along with providing more traffic and benefits to other businesses in town.”
If a development agreement is signed or urban renewal plan is updated, then there would need to be public hearings hosted by the council to hear any potential opposition. If the council does a $1 million debt option, then there could be a reverse referendum.
In the end, if all goes well, and the council agrees to the proposal, the new development could be rolled out progressively over time, and be largely complete by the end of 2022.
