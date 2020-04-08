Sarah Hobbs and Lyn Medinger have had their hands full for the past two weeks.
Hobbs, of Genesis VNA and Jackson County Community Health, and Medinger, Jackson County emergency management coordinator, work on the front edge of Jackson County’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
They’ve never managed a public health emergency of this magnitude before but they’re learning quickly by working together to guide the public through the coronavirus pandemic. As of Monday, COVID-19 has taken the lives of 25 Iowans, with another 868 Iowans confirmed positive.
“I think our mission right now is the same — protect the health and wellbeing of the citizens of Jackson County,” Medinger said via conference call Thursday morning.
“And provide the necessary equipment and safety information,” Hobbs added during the same call.
Testing for the virus appears to be less of an issue in Jackson County compared to obtaining the necessary supplies and getting the public to follow basic safety principles to stop the spread of the coronavirus, they said.
Testing is available
Three Jackson County residents tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
At least three Jackson County health care providers said they have adequate testing kits available.
During a local emergency planning committee meeting March 26, Jackson County Regional Health Center, Maquoketa Family Clinic and Medical Associates of Maquoketa PC officials said they have tests but have not examined “a lot of people” who showed symptoms necessitating the COVID-19 testing.
“We’re not concerned with the amount of test kits we have,” a JCRHC representative said during the meeting.
Jackson County also does not need a mobile testing clinic, at least not at this time, the same health care professionals said. At a mobile clinic, people would drive to a designated location where medical professionals would collect a saliva swab and send it away for testing. People wouldn’t have to leave their vehicle for the test.
“We’re not doing enough tests right now to justify a mobile clinic,” said Dr. Brandon Rickertsen of Medical Associates. “We just don’t have enough need.”
On March 25 Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said tests continue to be reserved for severe cases and that 80% of people with the virus can recover by resting at home.
Supplying the county
Personal protective equipment (PPE) is needed most in Jackson County as well as everywhere else in the country, Medinger said. Most in demand are face masks, face shields, isolation gowns, goggles, and hand sanitizer.
Jackson County essential personnel — which includes long-term care providers, doctors’ offices, the hospital, public health officials, firefighters, police officers, etc. — already depleted their PPE supplies. Emergency Management distributed its on-hand cache to them and had to apply to the state for more.
The county belongs to Service Area 5 of the Iowa Healthcare Coalition, a network of public health, hospitals, emergency personnel and partners that work together to “target capabilities,” Medinger said. The 5A Coalition includes Jackson and Clinton counties and 14 others starting July 2020.
“We’re probably not oing to get any supplies (from the 5A Coalition) now because we’re all in the same boat,” Hobbs explained.”
Medinger last week applied to the state for more supplies including 70 N95 respirators, 1,500 surgical masks, 142 face shields, 370 gowns, 28 boxes of medium gloves and 28 boxes of large gloves.
The county received a PPE delivery March 25 and within a day distributed the needed items to the hospital as well as doctor’s clinics, nursing homes, and emergency personnel across the county.
The county didn’t receive everything on its PPE needs list, Hobbs said, citing a shortage of isolation gowns, googles and face shields.
Prevention methods unchanged
Meanwhile, Hobbs and Medinger continue to educate residents about the virus, how to prevent the spread, how to properly re-use PPEs, etc. It’s not a simple task because COVID-19 prevention guidelines are changing by the day, Hobbs said. However, the most basic prevention remains the same.
“We cannot express enough that personal hygiene is a must every day, often, all the time,” Medinger said. That includes covering coughs and sneezes, thoroughly washing hands, staying at least 6 feet away from people, staying home if ill, and limiting the number of people at public gatherings.
Last week, Medinger reminded Jackson County supervisors and residents of the risks of unwittingly infecting others.
“There was a few house parties this weekend, and it only takes one to be infected before it goes through that person, and you’re infecting someone with an immune deficiency or your grandma or grandpa or someone in that age group,” he said.
Hygiene and isolation are the keys to limiting the spread, Hobbs said.
— Sara Millhouse contributed to this report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.