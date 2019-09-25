Jackson County officials looked at possible jail sites Sept. 18, including a city-owned lot off Maple Street behind C & R Tires, the old Hide Co. building property, the property currently occupied by the Jackson County Regional Health Center, and another property on the south end of town.
In the basement of the courthouse before the tour, officials also talked strategy for the next jail vote with architect Rick Weidner and construction manager John Hansen.
“People who talked to me thought [the jail] was way bigger than they think we need,” said Jackson County Supervisor Jack Willey.
In a third bond referendum, likely to be held in March, Hansen suggested ditching the expansion build-out from the failed second bond referendum last month. The building would still have “expansion capabilities,” in Hansen’s words, but creating that expansion wouldn’t be part of the initial construction.
“[The public is] not concerned about this,” Willey said, pointing toward the jail cells. “They’re concerned about this.” He pointed to the administrative side of the building.
Hansen and Weidner expressed reservations over Willey’s suggestion of moving areas like evidence storage into a basement, saying that commercial basement-building isn’t really a money-saver as it is in residential construction.
But, “If you want us to investigate it, we can investigate it,” Hansen said.
Hansen and Weidner explained some of the rooms in Weidner’s drawings. The multipurpose room, for example, would host video court and support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous.
A bond referendum for a new Jackson County jail has failed twice to meet the 60 percent approval threshold needed to pass. It garnered about 52 percent of the vote in August 2018, and about 57.5 percent of voters said “yes” to a new design at the same, no-longer-available site in August 2019.
If a March bond referendum were approved, the project would go to bid in August 2020.
The state has found fault with Jackson County’s current jail for years. Hallways and the booking area of the jail are cramped, and the Department of Corrections cites persistent odors, the inability to separate prisoners adequately, and numerous safety concerns.
The Department of Corrections could close Jackson County’s jail at any time, requiring all prisoners to be housed out-of-county. The state has largely refrained from closing county jails, however, as long as a county continues to act on the issue.
“As long as Jackson County continues to move forward, we’ll continue to work with them,” Iowa Chief Jail Inspector Delbert Longley said after the second vote failed.
Late-in-the-game arguments about increasing staff contributed to the bond’s failure, officials said.
“We want a staff analysis, and we want Delbert [Longley, state jail inspector] to sign off on it,” Hansen said.
Hansen said he also planned to present a number of location analyses in writing to the board of supervisors.
“I’ll come back and present to the board and say, here’s the sites you asked me to analyze, and I can come up with a recommendation to the board and take it off your shoulders,” he said.
On the day of the tour, the city-owned field off Maple Street had standing water from recent rains. Hansen said that upcoming city work along Platt Street should take care of drainage issues there, or a building could be built up to mitigate such issues.
In looking at sites, Hansen said that initial plans hadn’t fit on the green space available now at the hospital. Waiting until part of the hospital building is demolished could further push off jail construction.
“You’re going to have to prove it isn’t going to work there,” said Supervisor Mike Steines.
