Jackson County roads and bridges will undergo about $12.7 million in repairs, upgrades, and replacements in the next five years.
The county Board of Supervisors last week approved a five-year road plan proposed by Jackson County Engineer David Dryer. The annual plan prioritizes the county’s infrastructure needs for that time period, allowing the county time to plan and budget for those road and bridge expenses.
The newest 2023-27 road plan features 12 bridge projects across the county, including $1.8 million to replace Morehead Bridge about 3 miles northeast of Baldwin on 74th Street. Morehead Bridge was relocated to 74th Street from a state highway in 1982, so it already had undergone decades of use.
The Morehead Bridge replacement project, set for 2027, is labeled “fracture critical” because if one component of the bridge fails, the whole bridge likely would fail, and that “could be catastrophic,” Dryer explained.
The plan also includes pavement rehab for 22.9 miles of road. The most expensive rehab project will be Y-31 (Bernard Road) from Crabb Town to 234th Street. That project, slated to take place in 2026, is estimated to cost about $2.1 million.
“We’re not paving any new roads but tackling the bridges that are in poor shape,” Dryer said during last month’s public hearing about the road plan.
Jackson County has 210 bridges, 37 of which have posted weight restrictions.
In related county news, the supervisors:
n Awarded a contract to re-pave about 1.08 miles of 35th Street from Highway 62 until the road ends. River City Paving submitted the low bid of $194,275.93 for the project. The second-lowest bidder was more than $77,000 higher than the River City Paving bid. The paving is to be completed this year.
The county had budgeted $210,000 for the pavement project, with an engineer estimating the cost at $188,000, so Dryer said he was pleased with the bid result.
n Awarded a contract to Kluesner Construction for $65,986.80 to patch multiple roads in Jackson County this year. This includes, but is not limited to, portions of Caves Road, 199th Avenue, Hurstville Road, 150th Street, Iron Bridge Road, etc.
The county had budgeted $85,000 for the pavement-patching project.
Jackson County 2023-27
5-Year Road Plan
The recently approved 2023-27 proposed five-year road plan includes (listed by year to be completed, project location/type, and cost estimate):
2022
n 216th Street in Bellevue Township, bridge work on #2088 over Little Mill Creek, $78,000
n 576th Avenue in Iowa Township, work on bridge #0252, $78,000
n 255th Avenue in Prairie Springs Township, bridge/culvert work on bridge #0476, $75,000
n 175th Street in Farmers Creek Township, bridge work on #1265, $78,000
Estimated total: $309,000
2023
n Y-61 (250th Avenue) from Bellevue Cascade Road to LaMotte, pavement rehab, $1.46 million
n 49th Street in Monmouth Township, work on bridge #1845, $450,000
n 208th Street in Otter Creek Township, work to bridge #3565, $130,000
n 64th Street in Iowa Township, bridge work on #1750, $80,000
n 100th Street in Fairfield Township, bridge work on #0540, $40,000
n 242nd Avenue in Perry Township, bridge work on #2154, $80,000
Estimated total: $2.24 million
2024
n Y-61 (250th Avenue) from Highway 62 to Bellevue Cascade Road, pavement rehab, $1.86 million
n 184th Avenue in South Fork Township, work to bridge #3603, $650,000
Estimated total: $2.51 million
2025
n Z-34 (435th Avenue) Maquoketa River to Preston, pavement rehab, $1.7 million
n 362nd Avenue in Bellevue Township, work to bridge #2555, $650,000
Estimated total: $2.35 million
2026
n 17th Street in Iowa Township, work to bridge #3320, $400,000
n Y-31 (Bernard Road) from 150th Street to Crabb Town, pavement rehab, $1 million
Estimated total: $1.4 million
2027
n Y-31 (Bernard Road) from Crabb Town to 234th Street, pavement rehab, about $2.1 million
n Morehead Bridge replacement in Monmouth Township, $1.8 million
Estimated total: $3.9 million
Total estimated cost: $12.71 million
