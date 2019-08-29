Word has been received that the Off Shore Bar and Grill in Bellevue will be closed, effective immediately. The restaurant on the river was expected to close on Sept. 3, but because of the pending hurricane set to hit Florida, the manager of the Off Shore had to leave to take care of property he owns there. Officials emphasize that the Baymont Inn hotel, as well as the Shore Events Centre, located next to the restaurant, will remain open and fully operational.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 56°
- Heat Index: 56°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 56°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:24:55 AM
- Sunset: 07:39:02 PM
- Dew Point: 53°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Plenty of sunshine. High 76F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy early with showers developing later in the day. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Off Shore Bar and Grill Will Close Sept. 3
- ATVs May Be Allowed on all City Streets
- St. Joseph’s Pork Roast
- Fall Sports Season Underway
- Home Explosion Sends Preston Man to Hospital
- Years Ago
- Years Ago
- Off Shore closed, effective immediately
- School Weighs Options for Land
- Brothers Receive Quilts of Valor in Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.