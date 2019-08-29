Word has been received that the Off Shore Bar and Grill in Bellevue will be closed, effective immediately. The restaurant on the river was expected to close on Sept. 3, but because of the pending hurricane set to hit Florida, the manager of the Off Shore had to leave to take care of property he owns there. Officials emphasize that the Baymont Inn hotel, as well as the Shore Events Centre, located next to the restaurant, will remain open and fully operational.