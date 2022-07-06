Anyone who has been around Bellevue for more than 50 or 60 years will most likely remember the Rev. Laurence Nelson.
For more than 30 years after moving from Duluth, Minnesota to Bellevue Iowa in 1938, he served as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue, and was involved in virtually every community organization and cause from local conservation efforts to serving on the Bellevue Fire Department to establishing the Bellevue Chapter of the Izaak Walton League to helping to charter the Bellevue Rotary Club to organizing Red Cross fundraisers to help with travel expenses for refugees from Latvia and neighboring countries in the late 1950s.
In 1966, Iowa Governor Harold Hughes appointed Rev. Nelson chairman of the State Conservation Commission. He was first appointed to the commission by Gov. Hughes in March 1963.
In fact, he was so well-known for his good deeds and efforts to highlight conservation, that the Nelson Unit at Bellevue State Park was named in his honor after he died unexpectedly more than 50 years ago.
Nelson was just 62 years old in February 19, 1970, when he died from injuries received in the crash of his car. The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on US Highway 52 six miles south of Bellevue. He was on his way to Green Island to make sick calls.
The same week he died, his regular outdoors and conservation column, entitled ‘Hob-knobbing with L.N.’ was printed - as always - on the front page of the Bellevue Herald, while the news of his death and obituary printed alongside it.
In October of 1970, the Nelson Unit at Bellevue State Park was named in his honor with an official ceremony near the scenic overlook, complete with speeches by state and local dignitaries. A plaque and flagpole were also installed and dedicated to Nelson.
Nelson’s grandson, Paul Reuss, who recently visited Bellevue State Park, found that the original plaque honoring his grandfather was no longer on the memorial rock where it was placed 52 years ago. He alerted the DNR and also stopped at the Bellevue Herald-Leader office to ask if there were any photos of the plaque from 1970, so the words on it could be reproduced and replaced with a new plaque.
While the newspaper archives had photos, stories and editorials on Nelson and the dedication of the Nelson Unit, the photos were taken at such an angle that the words on the plaque could not be read. However, the archives did tell the story of a great leader and a man who was literally a steward of the land.
In a speech written by Dr. Gaylord Couchman of Dubuque and recited at the dedication of the Nelson Unit at Bellevue State Park, the Rev. Nelson was described as a ‘man of nature.’ Over 300 people attended the solemn event.
“Our very proper dedication here today is at the deeper levels, the honoring of a man. Henceforth this park becomes for all of us a constant reminder of the worth, the necessity and the glory of the ‘human touch’ within the social and political fabric. Men and nature are once more given their proper close identification and relationship.
Here, we are also reminded that without reservation a man can and must believe that the preservation of natural beauty and resources, the proper husbanding of earth, soil and water, the care of our physical environment and the courageous facing of the ecological challenge has and always has been and continues to be basically religious.
Laurence Nelson was not just a naturalist. That he was, and a good one. But his citizenship was dual. He was of the earth, earthy and the world of spirit was, to him, all important. He was a naturalist of unusual sensitivity because he believed he was dealing with the handiwork of God.’
Certainly he believed that material and physical resources cannot be assumed as unlimited and must on that account be used with reverence and care, and always be cherished. Ahead of his time, Laurence understood that reckless squandering of resources was not only undesirable but just plain wrong, violating what God meant creativity as good for the people of all time and history.
I suppose he stood between two ideas. Maeterlink’s on the one hand, ‘Everything seems to foretell that man, the last comer of the earth, will be the first to leave it,’ and the old Eastern proverb, ‘To survive all men must hold hands.’
It was his hope that the latter would prevail.
As Robert Melvold quoted him one time – ‘This land we call ours really isn’t. It’s God’s and as such we are called to be good stewards of it. Our ownership is terminal.’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.