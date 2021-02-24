During the 2021 February Resident Council Meeting at Mill Valley, the residents elected Milton Obermann as the Mill Valley Care Center Valentine King, and Betty Gonner as the Mill Valley Care Center Valentine Queen. The two were crowned as official Royaty last week. The following is a brief biography of the Royal Couple.
About Milton Obermann
Milton Obermann was born in Andrew, Iowa, and he was an only child. Milton grew up in Andrew and graduated from Andrew High School in 1951.
Although he grew up in Andrew, he spent much of his childhood on his grandparents’ farm five miles northeast of Andrew.
After graduating from high school, Milton eventually made his way to Loras College where he majored in education.
Milton taught science and math classes for a few years before moving his young family to the family farm, where he farmed for over 60 years.
Milton married Roberta Cain in 1958, and they raised seven children on their family farm. Roberta died in 2016. Milton mostly raised cattle and harvested hay on the farm. His fondest memories are spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren on the farm. Milton was also an avid coon hunter much of his life and had many coonhounds over the years.
He especially loved trout fishing in Brush Creek, as well. Milton has 12 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter and another on the way.
Since moving to Mill Valley last summer, Milton enjoys talking about the old days and times on the farm.
About Betty (Frank) Gonner
Betty Frank Gonner was born in rural Bellevue. Most of her younger years was spent on a farm near Galena, Illinois. Betty has 4 sisters and 4 brothers. She moved to Springbrook, Iowa after marrying Milton Gonner in 1954. Together, they had seven children.
Betty took GED evening classes and earned her high school diploma in 1971. She also learned to drive a car as an adult. Betty worked for many years as an associate at Bellevue Elementary School in Kindergarten and with special needs students. Betty and Milton moved to Andrew in 1990. Milton passed away in 2016.
Betty has always loved to sew, embroider, and do a variety of crafts. Since moving to Mill Valley in 2014, she has enjoyed painting and has created a painting for each of her children. Betty likes to spend time visiting, coloring, and doing word search puzzles. Betty has 7 children, 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren with one more due in April.
