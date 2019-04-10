Billy and Brittney Veach of Maquoketa are the parents of a daughter, Oaklynn Veach, born at 12:05 a.m. March 27, 2019, at Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Oaklynn weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 inches long.
She has two brothers, Maverick, 8, and Connor, 5.
Grandparents are Ron “Tink” and Lee Ann Ludwig from LaMotte; Joe and Anne Veach of Spragueville; and Dale Dieters Jr. of Maquoketa.
Great-grandparents are Jim and Karen Kieffer of Dubuque; Dale Sr. and Carol Dieters of Dubuque; and the late Orville and Loretta Veach and the late Margaret Halvorson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.