Tim O’Connell

Zwingle native Tim O’Connell celebrates after winning the bareback go-round on the ninth night of competition at the National Finals Rodeo Dec. 9. O’Connell wound up tied for third place after the 10th and final round. (photo courtesy of PRCA ProRodeo/Click Thompson)

Three-time world champion Tim O’Connell was standing at the South Point Hotel and Casino awaiting his time to go on stage and receive his ninth-round go-round buckle.

His phone indicated a message, one that revealed the 10th-round draw for bareback riders. He peaked down, scrolled for a second, and saw he’d been matched with Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire, the 2022 PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year.