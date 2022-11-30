Tim O’Connell

Zwingle native Tim O’Connell is geared up for his ninth National Finals Rodeo Dec. 1-10, despite sustaining an injured thumb that required surgery in August. (Photo courtesy of Robby Freeman)

The competitiveness that Tim O’Connell has in his soul is one reason why he’s a three-time world champion and is always a contender to add more gold buckles to his collection.

It’s what drives him and makes him push himself beyond the limits. It’s why he will return to the National Finals Rodeo for the ninth consecutive year. He will be in the mix for another bareback riding title at the 10-day rodeo, set for Dec. 1-10 in Las Vegas.