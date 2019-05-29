The cereal rye on Dustin Johnson’s farm ground east of Miles was a foot and a half tall in mid-May.
The seeds for the cover crop had been sprayed from an airplane last August, while his soybeans were still in the field awaiting harvest.
Planting the rye cover crop before combining the soybeans has some advantages, said Johnson, who farms ground in Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa, as well as in Whiteside County in Illinois.
“We flew the cover crop on, and the reason we do that is so the crop has more time to grow before winter sets in,” said Johnson, who started planting cover crops seven years ago.
Cover crops are one of several techniques used by farmers in Eastern Iowa and elsewhere that not only build soil health, but also fight erosion.
“The majority of benefit comes from erosion control. You get a crop established, and it keeps ground in place and limits the impact from rainfall,” Johnson said. Cover crops also promote organic life in the soil. Research and experience show that biology – plant roots, bacteria, fungi, worms, ants and more – plays a huge role in soil health.
This spring, the rye will be harvested and used for cattle feed, an added benefit as Johnson won’t have to buy as much hay or other feed sources.
On the Sutton farm north of Maquoketa, a small group of people gathered on a blustery April day to hear about how Johnna Sutton and her sons, Evan and Isaac, use cover crops.
Gesturing to a field just west of Highway 61, Evan explained how the wheat planted there the previous fall would be used for cattle feed. The Sutton Farm has cover crops that the operators graze and some that they chop or bale. The use of cover crops keeps the soil covered, which lessens erosion and provides animal feed in the spring.
“There’s been less ditch erosion,” Isaac said. “And when we chop this for feed, it helps with cattle performance.”
They let the wheat grow to six or eight inches before they graze it.
The Suttons’ presentation was part of a Woman’s Hands-on Cover Crop Workshop presented by the Jackson Soil & Water Conservation District, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Iowa State University Extension.
Representatives from the NRCS in Jackson County had several “experiments” set up to show how soil in various states performs when it is saturated by water.
Michelle German, resource conservationist, and Jennifer Turner, soil conservationist, showed attendees the difference cover crops can make and let the participants get some hands-on experience.
“We want to show you how you can improve the quality of your soil with some of these practices,” Turner said. “Healthy soils are important for productive soils that grow crops, help hold more water and have less water runoff.”
For his part, Johnson has seen evidence that using cover crops has translated into better yields and more stable yields.
“I don’t have the variability in my ground. I’ve taken some pretty poor farms and converted from less than 1 percent organic matter to more than 3 percent,” he said. “That might not sound like a lot, but that’s a big jump.”
Cutlines:
Evan, left, and Isaac Sutton talk about how they use techniques on their farm north of Maquoketa to build the soil. The brothers use their cover crops as cattle feed, which is an added benefit.
These two mason jars show the difference cover crops can make in combating soil erosion. The net on top of the jar on the left contains soil from a field with cover crops. The soil in the jar on the right contains soil from a field that has been tilled and doesn’t have a cover crop. When water is poured over the soil, it becomes clear that run-off and soil erosion occurs at a much smaller rate when cover crops are used.
A rain gauge stands ready in an experiment used by staff from the Natural Resources Conservation Service to show the impact an inch of rain has on different types of soil.
Jennifer Turner, a local soil conservationist, watches as farmer Wanda Koos uses a tool that shows how compacted the soil is on a patch of ground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.