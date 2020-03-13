Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) will continue to be open to assist older persons at this time. Our meal sites will continue to serve a hot, daily meal and the home delivered meals (Meals on Wheels) will continue.
“With the population we serve, it is critical to continue offering services, particularly a hot, nutritious meal to help keep them as healthy as possible,” stated Donna Harvey, NEI3A CEO. “We are currently calling every person we serve throughout our 18 county service area to assess their nutrition needs, and to help come with a contingency plan to get them food, should the need arise.”
NEI3A relies on hundreds of volunteers to deliver over 1,000 meals each day throughout Northeast Iowa.
“We are experiencing volunteers not wanting to deliver at this time due to the fears surrounding COVID-19,” Harvey said. “We are looking for anyone who is willing to assist us in getting these critical meals to homebound individuals.”
If you are willing to volunteer to deliver meals in any of the 18 counties NEI3A serves, please call 1-800-779-8707.
Please contact NEI3A if you need further information by calling 800-779-8707.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa. With a mission of empowering older individuals to age with dignity and independence, NEI3A strives to improve the lives of older Iowans, their caregivers, and their communities by providing information, services and supports to enable aging at home. For more information, visit www.nei3a.org.
