Enjoy a fall paddle on the North Fork Maquoketa River while helping keep our rivers clean. Jackson County Conservation is hosting a river cleanup on Wednesday, September 20, starting at 9 a.m. Participants must register in advance. The paddle will take place between Ozark and Caven bridges in Jackson County. Shuttling and canoes are available; participants can also bring their own canoe or kayak.  For more information or to sign up, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.