Ready... set ... give!
The Community Foundation of Jackson County, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, is announces Great Give Day Thursday, May 13.
Great Give Day is a 24-hour, online giving event established by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to celebrate and support local nonprofits and build a stronger community.
Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised more than $2 million for nonprofits across the region. Last year, the campaign collected over 3,000 gifts and raised nearly $340,000 for local organizations.
The event is open to all nonprofits with endowment funds at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque or one of its affiliate foundations. This year, 181 nonprofits throughout Allamakee, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, and Clinton counties have signed up to participate.
Community members are invited to visit GreatGiveDay.org to support their favorite participating nonprofits with online donations of $10 or more. Gifts can be made on May 13 or can be scheduled beginning May 10.
All donations must be made online with a credit or debit card.
Gifts will go directly to the nonprofits, helping them qualify for more than $30,000 in prize dollars from local corporate sponsors during contests throughout the day.
Great Give Day donations are 100% tax deductible, and gifts of $50 or more to nonprofits directing donations to their endowment funds are eligible for the generous Endow Iowa 25% state tax credit.
Gifts made on Great Give Day will go further thanks to the Community Foundation of Jackson County, which will provide a $250 match to any Jackson County nonprofit that raises $250.
Throughout the day, nonprofits will compete for additional hourly and grand prizes funded by local sponsors. Community members can view the prize schedule at GreatGiveDay.org to see when donations might help their favorite nonprofits win additional dollars.
On May 13, the online leaderboard at GreatGiveDay.org will reflect all donations in real time, allowing donors to track the total amount raised as well as the progress of their favorite organizations. Visitors can search for nonprofits by organization name, county and category.
“Great Give Day is a time when the community really rallies together and shows the generosity Iowans are known for. We’re proud to support our region’s strong nonprofits and connect them with its generous donors through this event,” said Peter Supple, economic opportunity coordinator at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Great Give Day is powered by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and presenting sponsor Theisen’s Home*Farm*Auto. It is additionally sponsored by Dubuque Bank & Trust, Dubuque Screw Products, Dupaco, the Foundation for the Future of Delaware County, Klauer Manufacturing, MidWestOne Bank and The Vogt Group.
For more information, visit GreatGiveDay.org, follow the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@dbqfoundation), or call the Foundation at (563) 588-2700.
An affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, the Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County make a positive impact on the communities they care about. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/CFJC.
