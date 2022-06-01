Jackson County nonprofits raised $16,836 on this year’s Great Give Day.
The online charitable give day, hosted by the Community Foundation of Jackson County as an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, was held May 18.
The total includes a $3,000 matching gift from the Community Foundation of Jackson County, which provided a $250 match for participating nonprofits that raised $250.
The following local nonprofits participated:
n Bellevue Community School District, $105
n Bellevue Public Library, $256
n Bellevue Rotary Club Scholarship Fund, $793
n Bernard Rescue Unit, $122
n Community Foundation of Jackson County, $373
n Community Foundation of Jackson County Disaster Recovery Fund, $21
n Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Jackson County, $689
n Dream Bellevue Endowment Fund, $1,930
n Friends of Jackson County Conservation, $3,204
n Jackson County 4-H Endowment, $25
n Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, $947
n Jackson County Historical Society, $415
n Maquoketa Area Family YMCA, $830
n Maquoketa Art Experience, $1,457
n Maquoketa Community Schools Education Fund, $536
n Marquette Catholic Schools, $404
n Ohnward Fine Arts Center, $1,248, also won a golden ticket ($500)
n Preston Area Betterment Fund, $218
n Preston Public Library, $62
n St. Mary’s Cemetery Maintenance Endowment Fund, $10
n Together We Build - Jackson County Fair & ISU Extension/4-H Outreach Center, $255
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque hosts Great Give Day each year as part of its mission to strengthen local nonprofits and inspire giving. The May 18 event gave a major boost to area nonprofits by bringing in 2,453 gifts and $347,658 for organizations across the Community Foundation’s seven-county service region.
“Strong nonprofits help build strong communities, and that’s why supporting their work is a priority for the Community Foundation,” said Peter Supple, director of nonprofits at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. “Our community really shines on Great Give Day and shows the generosity Iowans are known for. We appreciate everyone who contributed. Every gift makes a difference.”
This year, a record 190 organizations participated, representing Dubuque, Allamakee, Clinton, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised more than $2.8 million for local nonprofits.
Throughout the day, participating organizations competed for $22,750 in bonus prizes contributed by corporate sponsors.
The Community Foundation thanks the many sponsors, donors and participating nonprofits that made Great Give Day 2022 a success.
To view the final results, visit greatgiveday.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.