Family and friends of Jeff Nolting are asking the public to contribute money to help him fight an incurable disease.
Nolting, the son of Dean and Doris Nolting of Preston, is a 1995 graduate of Preston High School. He is the grandson of Vennetta Mootz of Preston and Geraldine Nolting of Bellevue.
Nolting has been off work since November 2021 as he fought through unknown physical and medical problems that started as far back as 2018. After years of consultations with doctors and inconclusive testing, Jeff was referred to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota.
A team of doctor's diagnosed Jeff with a rare, incurable illness called Erdheim-Chester Disease. This disease affects all aspects of his daily life, affecting his sight, speech, memory, walking, kidney problems, etc. Nolting is unable to work due to the disease. His daily treatment consists of taking chemotherapy pills, B/P, and platelet pills. He will continue to have monthly and quarterly trips to the Mayo Clinic for continued testing needed to make sure this disease does not spread.
An account has been set up in Jeff’s name. The goal is to reach $25,000. An account has been set up in Nolting’s name at Maquoketa State Bank, 3 N. Elliot St., Preston, and 203 N. Main St., Maquoketa. Donations also may be sent to Dean Nolting at 37182 12th St., Preston, Iowa 52069.
