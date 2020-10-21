Geraldine Nolting of Bellevue turns 90 on Oct. 31. She celebrated 66 years of marriage to Loren Nolting prior to his passing Jan. 2017. Her children are Dennis, Cheryl, Dean and Cindy. She has 9 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren! Due to COVID-19, family and friends are not able to celebrate with her, so if you wish, we encourage to please send a card to brighten her day! Please send to her in Care of: Sunrise Villa, 1201 Park St., Bellevue, IA 52031
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 59%
- Feels Like: 52°
- Heat Index: 53°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 52°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:21:55 AM
- Sunset: 06:09:45 PM
- Dew Point: 39°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tomorrow
Showers and thunderstorms. High 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 52% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 65% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
Precip: 78% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
Precip: 85% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 88% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
Precip: 91% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
Precip: 94% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 99% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Video, social media posts raise questions for Jackson County sheriff’s candidate
- Learn more about Iowa judges seeking retention Nov. 3
- Pritzker to extend moratorium on evictions; Administration targets $30 million to immigrant communities
- Maquoketa forgoes RAGBRAI 2021
- Ella M. (Kloft) Pitz, 87
- Wholesome Reading
- Iowa COVID-19 cases up 15% in two weeks
- Reader questions why Kilburg released information
- Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 3,164 over the weekend to 107,716; 15 additional deaths; Jackson adds 31 cases
- From St. Donatus to Glasgow, Scotland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.