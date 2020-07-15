The Ski Bellevue Water skiing Show, which was supposed to take place this Saturday on South Riverview, has been cancelled due to the recent outbreak of Covid-19.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 98%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:38:51 AM
- Sunset: 08:36:18 PM
- Dew Point: 74°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NE @ 2mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.5 mi
Wind: NE @ 3mph
Precip: 55% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.57 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 60% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 0.2 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 58% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 54% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 49% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 71% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 83% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 85% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 69% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
