The City of Bellevue has changed its recycling a bit, due not only to the Covid 19 virus, but the fact that they are now using Dittmer Recyling in Dubuque instead of Imagine the Possibilities in Maquoketa, which will close this summer.
The recycling will no longer include glass, so residents need not recycle glass products.
This also provides extra safety for city workers who pick up the recycling, which may contain harmful germs and viruses.
In addition, it also allows the staff to throw all recycling in one truck and reduces the amount of time workers are exposed to waste products and people.
