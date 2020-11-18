The Iowa Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), announced last week that the drivers license renewal service will no longer be coming to Bellevue City Hall.
For those local folks who need to use the DMV, they will have to either travel to Maquoketa to the Jackson County Courthouse or to the Dubuque Drivers License Station at 2460 Gateway Drive (next to the Key West Dollar General store).
Folks can also qualify to renew online at https://mymvd.iowadot.gov .
