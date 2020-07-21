The next jail bond referendum will be in March 2021 at the earliest.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors made that final, although informal, decision during Tuesday morning's regular meeting.
The board had until Friday, July 24, to schedule a bond referendum vote for September.
The supervisors did not have to formally vote to not have an election. A formal supervisors vote would have been necessary to hold the bond referendum vote in September.
