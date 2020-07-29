Voters will have to wait until next year to decide a bond referendum to build a new Jackson County Jail.
In a de facto decision last week, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors chose not to proceed with a special jail bond vote Sept. 8, which, because of state code, is the only remaining day this year a referendum could have been scheduled. The supervisors were facing a deadline of July 24 to decide.
Their decision means a third election on whether to issue bonds to build a new county jail must wait until at least March 2021, which is the first time a special election can be held next year.
Supervisors Larry McDevitt, Mike Steines, and Jack Willey remained divided when they discussed the jail referendum issue during last week’s supervisors’ meeting.
“I’d love to do it in September, but I don’t think we have enough time to promote it,” said Steines, who has not wavered from that belief. Limited social gatherings due to the pandemic stymied the supervisors’ plans to explain the project in person with residents across the county, Steines said. Also, townhall meetings on the subject garnered poor turnout in the past, drawing an average of about 12 people.
Election costs also factored into Steines’ decision. County taxpayers would pay an estimated $18,000 to $20,000 for the special election, according to estimates from the county auditor.
“I actually think it would be a waste of taxpayer dollars (to have this election in September),” Steines said.
Earlier in the year, Willey advocated holding a special election in September. He changed his mind in recent weeks, supporting the decision to wait until next year.
With the number of coronavirus cases still on the rise, “I don't think the timing’s right,” Willey said.
McDevitt disagreed.
“I think it’s the perfect time,” he countered, saying more people are home right now and have time to digest information about the proposed facility.
The tax increase that would accompany building a new jail would not take effect for at least a couple years, McDevitt said, addressing concerns about increased property taxes.
Jail staff and inmate safety also factored into McDevitt’s desire to hold the election as soon as possible, “so something else doesn’t go wrong and we’re behind the eight ball again.”
Inmates have escaped from the fenced-in courtyard, and about a week ago, jail staff discovered that an inmate had a shank, according to law enforcement dispatch logs.
With the jail vote put off until next spring, the supervisors are turning their attention to marketing their plan for a new county jail and how to fund it. They plan to mail to county residents an informational pamphlet about the proposed jail project. When COVID-19 numbers decrease, they will begin taking jail plans to the public in-person.
That plan calls for a 30-bed jail that would be built with an unfinished upper story at the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa. Finishing the upper story now or in the future would add 12 more beds. The building also would have a conference/training room.
The proposed facility would include a minimum of eight classification separations with up to 11 possible. The existing jail has neither the space nor the layout to offer those classifications, which has contributed to it failing multiple state inspections in recent years. Classifications are required to separate inmates by gender, type of offense, and in many other ways. Other jail deficiencies at the current facility include musty smells, poor lighting, safety and security issues.
The proposed facility is estimated to cost about $6.3 million, according to John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants, which the county hired to design the facility.
The county must issue general obligation bonds to build a new jail. Because taxpayer dollars are used to repay bonds, 60% voter approval is required before the bonds can be issued.
An August 2018 bond referendum to build a new $6.9 million, 36-bed jail fell short, garnering 52.5% approval.
A second bond referendum for a jail expandable to 74 beds and costing about $6.5 million failed in August 2019. It received 57.5% approval, failing by 100 votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.