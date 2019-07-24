Nine young ladies want to be the 2019 Jackson County Fair Queen.
Vying for the title were Brittanie Davis, Kailee Deardorff, Kelsey Feller, Marta Grant, Aubrie Hager, Jenna Merrick, Averie Sieverding, Grace Trenkamp and Brittany Zeimet.
The crown was awarded Tuesday, July 23, in front of the Jackson County Fair grandstands following the parade.
out who won.
The fair board last year moved the queen announcement from the Sunday afternoon prior to the fair to Tuesday evening.
Moving the competition returns its excitement back to the heart of fair week, said fair manager Lanny Simpson.
Three judges not affiliated with the county Fair Board or Association selected the queen and princess. That change also was implemented last year as a way to reduce favoritism and allow new people to select the people who will act as the face of the fair.
The local contestants:
Kailee Deardorff, 18, is the daughter of Jim and Tracy Deardorff of Preston. She graduated from Easton Valley High School in 2019 and is studying nursing at Clinton Community College.
Deardorff has worked at Oly’s Garage in Preston since 2017.
Her high school activities included volleyball, cheerleading, softball, track, dance, Youth Philanthropy Board of Jackson County, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and becoming a certified nursing assistant.
Deardorff said she wants to be the 2019 fair queen to provide children and adults alike with a role model they can emulate. She said she wants to be that person people can look up to as she did her older sister.
Kelsey Feller, 19, is the daughter of Steve and Angie Feller of Preston. She graduated from Easton Valley High School in 2018 and is now a sophomore communications disorder major at the University of Northern Iowa. She plans to become a speech-language pathologist.
Feller is a summer childcare provider and also has experience in waitressing and supervising at restaurants.
Her service activities include 4-H, Leo Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Dance Marathon.
By running for fair queen, Feller said she wants the “chance to experience the fair in a whole new way. I would love to be part of all events occurring at the fair all week and learn new ideas from everyone in the county.”
She said her experiences in 4-H, high school and college have taught her “how to manage my time and energy while still having the passion and motivation to be a great role model representing my county as fair royalty.”
Marta Grant, 20, is the daughter of Gene and ReNee Grant of Preston and the late Krista Grant. She graduated from Easton Valley High School in 2017. She is majoring in agricultural business with minors in animal science and Spanish at Iowa State University.
Grant earned numerous awards and held many leadership positions in high school athletics, speech, drama, art, FFA ad 4-H.
Her community service work includes various cleanup efforts, packaging meals, donating blood, and fundraising efforts for Iowa Special Olympics and Lutheran Services of Iowa.
Grant currently is a summer leadership intern at Ohnward Bancshares in Maquoketa. She also is a swine owner and herdsman in Preston.
Aubrie Hager, 18, is the daughter of John and Jennie Hager of Bellevue. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 2019. She will major in elementary education and minor in special education at the University of Northern Iowa this fall.
Hager is a longtime member of the Bellevue Pioneers 4-H Club. She participated in volleyball, golf, track and softball as well as BIG Buddies, Kids that Kare school food pantry, Unified, and cheerleading.
Her service work included teaching religious education classes, serving lunch for community children last summer, and mentoring.
Her family’s annual tradition of camping, attending, and showing cattle and horses at the fair spurred her desire to be even more active and pursue the new experience as fair queen. She’s been at the fair since she was 9 months old.
“I have a passion for helping and teaching people and by being the Jackson County Fair Queen, it will allow me to meet so many people and share my passion of helping others,” Hager said.
Averie Sieverding, 17, is the daughter of Brad and Amie Sieverding of Bellevue. She will begin her senior year at Marquette High School this fall. After graduation, she plans to study animal science at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, then complete her education at Iowa State University to become a veterinarian.
Sieverding is a cashier at Bellevue Pharmacy, a farmhand at Peters’ Beef Genetics of Andrew, an animal bather at K9 Comfort of Bellevue, and on her family’s farm.
She plays soccer, teaches religious education, and is a member of the county Youth Philanthropy Board, among other groups.
She’s a member of 4-H and FFA and hopes to own her own horses someday. “In daycare, I was once kicked out for pretending to be a horse and getting the other kids riled up,” Sieverding said.
Her multiple community service activities include Relay for Life, work at various food stands and benefits, babysitting, cleaning, and others.
“I want to be the Jackson County Fair Queen because I want to instill the values and fair traditions to my sister and younger peers” around the county, she said.
Grace Trenkamp, 19, is the daughter of Jann and LaVerne Trenkamp of Preston. She is a 2018 graduate of Northeast High School in Goose Lake. She is majoring in biology at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, with minors in social and environmental justice, environmental science, theater, and a certificate in geographic information systems.
Trenkamp has held numerous internships and jobs at the university, area counties, and across Iowa and Wisconsin. She also volunteered and/or coordinated many service projects across the area, including Dance Marathon, Pioneering Your Future, the Hurstville Interpretive Center, churches, FFA, the Preston Manna Center, and more.
She also earned many awards for her poultry work and has held a variety of leadership roles.
Growing up, Trenkamp could not find a role model with her diverse interests and ambitions. “I eventually stopped worrying about looking for a role model and decided just to do what I love,” she said.
She doesn’t want to be a role model. “Instead, I want to be an example. An example that you can be your own role model,” she said. “I not only want to show little girls but little boys, too, that they should not compare themselves to others but compare themselves to their previous selves. Do what you love and be your own role model.”
Contest rules, prizes
Queen contestants must be between 16 and 21 years of age. They must reside in Jackson County or an adjoining county as long as the majority of their activities take place in Jackson.
Each contestant must be an active member of at least one service organization in her community.
The fair queen will fulfill numerous duties during fair week, which officially kicked off Wednesday. The queen will preside over activities from kids’ contests and livestock shows to grandstand entertainment.
One of the seven will receive a $300 cash prize and the right to compete for the Iowa State Fair Queen title in Des Moines next month.
The first runner-up will receive $200. Second runner-up and Miss Congeniality will get $100 each. All cash prizes come from the fair board.
