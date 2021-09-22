Observe planets and deep-sky objects in the night sky on Friday, October 1 while learning more about astronomy. All are welcome to attend this event to be held at Hidden Bluff Farms, 19502 159th Ave. in Zwingle, beginning at 7 p.m.  Bring your own telescope or use those that are provided. Registration is required. Contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jess@jacksonccb.com to register or for more information.