Have you ever wondered why conservation agencies burn their prairies in the spring? Spring is the time of year where conservation managers conduct prescribed burn on prairies and grasslands to promote native plant growth and to combat unwanted species.
On Friday, April 2 Jackson County Conservation Staff at Prairie Creek Recreation Area at 7 p.m. to learn about prescribed fire, with the added excitement of watching the burn at night.
Meet at the Prairie Creek Pavilion, 1215 East Summit Street, Maquoketa. Registration is Required. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com or for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.