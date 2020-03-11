nice catch

FATHER AND SON ANGLERS: Twelve year-old Aiden Harms and his father, Steve Harms snagged a large Paddlefish on Sunday, March 1 (the opening day of paddle fishing season) just below the Lock and Dam here in Bellevue. The local angling duo said it took about 10 minutes to reel in the giant fish and get it in the boat. The fish weighed in at 43.2 pounds and had a total length of 5 feet. It was the biggest caught that day here in Bellevue. Aiden said it was really cool that all the other fishermen were watching and cheering them on.
