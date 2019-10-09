Andre Fluellen

Marquette Catholic Schools, as well as Bellevue Community Schools last week hosted Andre Fluellen, a defensive tackle for the National Football League (NFL) who played for the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills between 2008-2015.  All students in grades K-12 had the opportunity to speak with Fluellen.  The trip was sponsored by SportsWorld which has a program to provide opportunities for students to hear from professional athletes about the dedication that it takes to perform at a higher level. 