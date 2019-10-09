Weather Alert

...GROWING SEASON MAY END FRIDAY NIGHT... .THE COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON WILL SETTLE INTO THE REGION FRIDAY NIGHT, WITH TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TO DROP INTO THE LOWER 30S FOR MOST AREAS. THESE COLD TEMPERATURES COULD KILL ANY UNPROTECTED SENSITIVE VEGETATION ACROSS THE REGION AND BRING AN END TO THE GROWING SEASON. ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * TEMPERATURES...WIDESPREAD TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER 30S AND POTENTIAL FOR SOME AREAS TO DIP INTO THE UPPER 20S. * TIMING...LATE FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS AND SENSITIVE VEGETATION, AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WATCH MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE POSSIBLE. THESE CONDITIONS WOULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS FOR UPDATED INFORMATION. &&