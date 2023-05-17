A new business opened up this week on Second Street, and the hungry fellas next door at Till’s Garage couldn’t be happier.
Joe and Deb Beschen are the new proprietors of ‘Next Door Bakery and Café,’ located at 120 North Second Street. Charity Starbuck is their head chef and baker.
The new eatery will be serving up lunch and breakfast Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will also sell baked goods.
Among the offerings for the morning shift are biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, eggs benedict, pancakes, omelets and more. For lunch, the new café will be serving up burgers, chicken salad sandwiches, paninis and other daily menu items.
Fresh bakery items like homemade breads, muffins, bars, cakes and more will also be available. All offerings can be enjoyed dine-in or carryout style.
The building the new café is housed in used to be an auto parts store which was owned and operated by the Beschens in the late 1970s and ‘80s. While the building sat empty for a few years, the Beschens were already in the process of painting the interior and fixing it up to create a different business when they met their new chef and decided to go with the restaurant idea.
Head chef and baker Charity Starbuck and her husband Arlo are originally from Boone, Iowa where they once catered for the Cedar Valley Scenic Railway. The couple moved to Bellevue after getting married and spending their honeymoon here a few years back.
Folks who want to order baked goods or food for take out can call the Next Door Café and Bakery at 563-221-1557.
