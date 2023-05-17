Next Door Diner

Chef Charity Starbuck, and owners Deb and Joe Beschen are welcoming customers to the new Next Door Bakery and Cafe at 120 N. Second Street in Bellevue.

A new business opened up this week on Second Street, and the hungry fellas next door at Till’s Garage couldn’t be happier.

Joe and Deb Beschen are the new proprietors of ‘Next Door Bakery and Café,’ located at 120 North Second Street. Charity Starbuck is their head chef and baker.