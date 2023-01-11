Newly elected officers

Newly elected officers pose after being sworn in during the Jackson County Board of Supervisors’ meeting last week. Shown are, from left, Supervisor Mike Steines, Supervisor Don Schwenker, Treasurer Beth Gerlach, Recorder Arlene Schauf, Supervisor Nin Flagel, and outgoing supervisors Jack Willey and Larry McDevitt.

Four newly elected county officials were sworn in during the final meeting of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors for 2022.

Jackson County resident Nin Flagel will fill the position formerly held by Larry McDevitt as District 2 supervisor. Flagel received 4,469 votes compared to McDevitt’s 3,157 last November.