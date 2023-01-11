Four newly elected county officials were sworn in during the final meeting of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors for 2022.
Jackson County resident Nin Flagel will fill the position formerly held by Larry McDevitt as District 2 supervisor. Flagel received 4,469 votes compared to McDevitt’s 3,157 last November.
During the meeting, McDevitt thanked everybody he has worked with during his eight years in office.
Maquoketa resident Don Schwenker will fill the District 3 (formerly District 2) position on the Board of Supervisors which Jack Willey has held since first being elected in 1990.
Willey shared some emotional reflections on his past 32 years in office, expressing appreciation for the support of his wife Marilyn, employees, and hairdressing clients who allowed him the flexibility to serve the community.
Willey expressed pride in his tenure on multiple mental health boards across the state which he said provided Iowans with better opportunities for mental health treatment. He talked about learning to value regional mental health care and said, “It has been a huge improvement to the services we can offer in Jackson County.”
Willey said he appreciated and admired the seven supervisors he has worked with over the years.
“I have tried to do what I thought was best for the people of Jackson County,” Willey said. “And the thing I am most proud of is the fact that it has never, ever, been political. It didn’t matter if we were Republican, Democrat, or independent.”
Lone incumbent supervisor Mike Steines thanked McDevitt and Willey for their time and service.
“I know about all the calls you get and when you get them,” Steines said. “I appreciate what you have done for the county. I hope you will both volunteer for some services we can provide in the future. Your names will certainly be on my pad if I need to call somebody.”
County supervisors serve a four-year term.
County Recorder Arlene Schauf and County Treasurer Beth Gerlach are retaining their positions after running unopposed during the November election. They also will serve four-year terms.
Jackson County Attorney John Kies scheduled a separate swearing-in ceremony at the same time as the supervisors’ meeting Tuesday morning. It was held in the district courtroom to accommodate friends and family, according to his wife, Mery Kies.
The county attorney serves a four-year term.
Kies defeated incumbent Sara Davenport, who plans to join the Maquoketa law firm of Schoenthaler, Bartelt, Kahler & Reicks.
In other county news:
• The supervisors approved a loan application made to the Jackson County Revolving Loan Fund (RLF). Land of Flowers, a Maquoketa company, requested a loan to enable the purchase of RonAnn’s Floral Shoppe in Maquoketa.
Kerri Shultz of The Iowa Flower Market and Wendy Scott of RonAnn’s Floral Shoppe announced that Shultz bought the business and the building from Scott, a year-long process finalized when the store opened Jan. 2.
The approved loan was valued at $87,300 comes with a 5% interest rate.
Money from the Revolving Loan Fund typically is loaned to businesses as an incentive to move to the county or to expand operations and employ more people.
Matt Specht of the East Central Intergovernmental Association and Leo McGarry of Maquoketa State Bank represented the RLF before the supervisors and recommended the loan approval.
All three supervisors agreed this is a “good move” which allows the transfer and continuation of a well-established business. RonAnn’s currently employs 10 people and the sale will allow the present owner to retire, leaving the business in younger hands, they said.
• Supervisors accepted the resignation of Janet Callaghan from the Jackson County Board of Adjustment after five years of service.
Because the Board of Adjustment is not presently in compliance with state-mandated gender balance requirements, the county advertised more to fill the opening. If there is not a female applicant after three months of advertising, it becomes legal to appoint a male even though the board is not gender balanced.
• The supervisors appointed Pete Fish of rural Maquoketa to fill a five-year term on the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
