What many have considered a blight along Bellevue’s riverfront will soon become a significant asset to the community.
The old laundromat building on south Riverview, which served as a button factory over 100 years ago, is being completely refurbished and remodeled, as many in town may have noticed.
Over the past year, the building has been refurbished on the exterior, a new roof was added and new floors installed in all three levels of the building. The interior walls in the top floor have been framed up and new windows have been installed throughout.
Water Street Partners, operated by Mark and Allen Ernst, are spending well over $1 million to turn the unique structure, built in 1865, into a welcome center with public restrooms, a coffee shop and business incubator.
Bellevue High School’s ‘Big’ program where students complete real-world projects that benefit the community will be located in part of the building; and the Bellevue Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) will run the coffee shop.
Talks are also underway with several technology firms and community colleges to turn the middle and bottom floors into a local ‘technology hub.’
“Bellevue’s fiber optic internet system is one of the main reasons we are discussing this building, as well as the location,” said Allen Ernst, who is overseeing the project and working with city and state officials on tax increment financing, as well as historic tax credits to help defray some of the costs of the project. “We know that with the building sitting empty it had become an eyesore, but we needed to wait until we had all the plans and funding in place before starting the daunting process of restoring it.”
Water Street Partners also owns several other business buildings on Riverview Street, and since 2007, has invested several million dollars in Bellevue’s downtown, without any government assistance.
“We want what is good for Bellevue, and this project should bring together some needed and talked about services for the community,” concluded Ernst.
The background of the old limestone button factory building, which is a twin to the Bob Ernst building just a block north, is rich and fascinating.
Buttons were made there from mussel shells harvested on the Mississippi, and in the early 1900s, a string of factories like the one here provided a livelihood for many workers in both Bellevue and Sabula. Clam shells with the hole-punches can still be found along the beaches of Bellevue and alongside the old limestone factory and warehouse.
The artifacts that remain here are evidence of a once thriving business.
Evidence of that remained when the Ernst family started the project as piles and piles of shells along the bank of the Mississippi, punched with circular holes, remained by the old building.
Those missing pieces of shell became buttons for shoes, coats and blouses around the world.
The shells are a reminder of a history tossed away as quickly as the punched shells, when a fluctuating market and labor unrest made for unstable employment, before the lock and dam system sacrificed the declining industry for a nine-foot navigational channel. It was an industry built on a finite natural resource, freshwater mussels that today are some of the river’s most vulnerable citizens.
Pearl button factories were big business up and down the river, in LaCrosse, McGregor and elsewhere. The unchallenged “pearl button capital of the world” was Muscatine, which in 1905 produced 1.5 billion buttons—almost 40 percent of the buttons produced in the entire world, according to the American Museum of Natural History.
Labor relations were as volatile as prices, however, and the two factors together created greater instability in the industry. The factory in Bellevue shut in February 1911 due to “labor trouble,” specifically a disagreement on how piecework was counted (and thus, paid for). On May 16 of that year, the paper reported that operations were resumed and that the men were satisfied with the count “under the new schedule.”
Look for a special tribute in the Bellevue Herald-Leader for the new Welcome Center and Business Incubator in the coming weeks.
