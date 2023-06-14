paddlers

Paddlers take a break at Buzzard Ridge Wildlife Area following the Maquoketa River Water Trail ribbon cutting last week.

Jackson County’s newest trail — the Maquoketa River Water Trail — was dedicated earlier this month.

The trail, which features the Maquoketa River and the North Fork of the Maquoketa River in Jackson County, officially became Iowa’s newest water trail during a public ceremony at 10 a.m. May 31 at Canton County Park.