Jackson County’s newest trail — the Maquoketa River Water Trail — was dedicated earlier this month.
The trail, which features the Maquoketa River and the North Fork of the Maquoketa River in Jackson County, officially became Iowa’s newest water trail during a public ceremony at 10 a.m. May 31 at Canton County Park.
Water trails are recreational routes on rivers and lakes that provide a unique experience for paddlers. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources partnered with Jackson County Conservation and East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) to develop a water trails master plan for the Maquoketa River and North Fork of the Maquoketa River in Jackson County. The master plan provides a future vision for river recreation in Jackson County and identifies improvements to river access, parking, safety and more.
Former Jackson County Conservation director Daryl Parker praised the trail efforts.
“Actually, Jackson County has had a water trail since before water trails were cool,” Parker said.
Iowa DNR Water Trails Coordinator John Wenck described the area as “one of Iowa’s best, most scenic, water trails.”
Iowa DNR Director Kayla Lyon said the trail adds 90 miles to make a total of 1,190 miles of state water trails.
“The Iowa DNR provides the expertise, but the local ownership is what makes these projects successful,” Lyon said.
The North Fork and Maquoketa River trail goes through high bluffs and wildlife areas of the Mississippi River Valley on its way eastward to meet the Mississippi.
The water trail is classified as a beginner trail. Along the way, paddlers can picnic, camp, rent canoes, fish, boat, and swim.
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, about 30 participants from Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin took a guided paddling trip down the river from Canton to Royertown Access.
Along the way, they stopped for a hike to visit a hill prairie at Buzzard Ridge Wildlife Area. They also discussed the geology, archaeology, and ecology of the area with Cherie Haury-Artz of the Office of the State Archaeologist and Joe Artz, geologist with the University of Iowa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.