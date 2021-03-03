The public is invited to share opinions on the future of Bellevue by participating in a new survey, available at https://ecia.org/Bellevue_Plan/survey/. The deadline to respond is 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
The survey is being conducted as part of the City of Bellevue’s broader effort to update its Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan is an important decision-making guide for city leaders. The plan presents a vision for the future, with recommendations for all activities that affect the growth and development of the community.
An important step in developing the plan is to collect input from members of the community.
The Bellevue Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee is collecting community input using a variety of methods including surveys and meetings. Your input will help shape the future of the community.
The public can learn more about the plan at https://ecia.org/Bellevue_Plan/.
East Central Intergovernmental Association is assisting the City of Bellevue with its Comprehensive Plan update. For more information on survey or the Comprehensive Plan, please contact Dan Fox at 563- 556-4166 or dfox@ecia.org.
