A new electronic digital scoreboard was installed last week at C.C. Hammann Football Field at Bellevue High School. It will be used for the first time in late August, when the Comet Football season kicks off.
The scoreboard will also be used for soccer, track, and cross country, along with a variety of other activities that include students in youth programs through high school varsity competitions.
The new scoreboard, which came at a price of more than $90,000, was paid for entirely through grants and donations. Coca-Cola is contributing $60,000; while individuals, groups and businesses including Bud and Lil Knake (in memory of); Bellevue Sand and Gravel, the Mike and Pat Knake family, Bellevue State Bank, the Jayson Haynes family and Nemmers Reality committed $10,000 each.
The total price (once again entirely paid for through donations) of the scoreboard included play clocks, installation, and many other bells and whistles on the field. Additional funds raised but not used will be utilized for repairs to the scoreboard through the years, as well as other future scoreboards, and will be kept in a separate scoreboard fund.
Folks who see the new scoreboard will also notice it has been dedicated to former high school football coach Rick Pogemiller.
“The naming of the scoreboard came from a variety of people associated with the football program. Rick Pogemiller was the first football coach in Bellevue in 1972 (51 years ago this upcoming season) and coached at Bellevue High School football for more than 35 years,” said Bellevue Superintendent Dr. Tom Meyer. “Rick has been an advocate of the program, student involvement, and the values of extracurricular participation while still remaining involved with the Bellevue Schools and the city of Bellevue.”
Bellevue Athletic Director Pete Bonifas was also instrumental in the process of acquiring the new scoreboard and raising funds, along with Co-Head Coaches for football Matt Jaeger and Chet Knake, track coach Scott Jess, Middle and High School Principal Jeff Recker, Facilities Director Brett Ernst as well as Meyer along with the school board.
Final installation and electrical work by completed by Brett Ernst.
“The district takes pride in the support of this endeavor, and for the programs at Bellevue High School,” said Meyer. “The district strives to be fiscally responsible in our work and the focus was on ‘what we needed’ and ‘what was realistic’ for district based on donations, etc. while providing for our students and community with an emphasis and awareness of financial obligations and future needs.”
Meyer also pointed out that the Dubuque Community School District recently replaced its scoreboard at Dalzell Field at the cost of $360,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.