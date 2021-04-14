A love of learning attracted Gabrielle Recker to a career in education. She hopes to spark that love in Maquoketa students starting this fall as principal of Briggs Elementary School.
The Maquoketa Community School Board last week hired Recker, who lives in Bellevue. Her husband Jeff is the Principal at Bellevue High School.
She will replace Pat Bollman, who decided to take part in the district’s early retirement incentive program after 29 years as Briggs principal.
Thirty-one people applied for the position, including three people from within the school district. District officials conducted seven phone interviews and four in-person interviews to pare down the applicant pool before deciding on Recker.
She will be paid $80,000 for her 220-day contract, which begins with the 2021-22 school year.
Recker comes to Briggs from Easton Valley, where she worked the last five years as in instructional coach and curriculum leader for grades 7-12. Easton Valley hired Recker in 2014 to teach junior high and high school English courses.
Prior to Jackson County, she taught in Buffalo Center for six years and Waukon for two years.
Recker hails from Monona, graduated from MFLMarMac High School, and earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa in English and language arts.
Recker already is looking forward to getting to know Briggs students, staff, faculty and parents.
“I have always had a love of learning and this love of learning is what led me into education,” Recker explained. “As a teacher, I enjoyed the opportunities to collaborate with my colleagues while keeping the students at the center of our focus.
She applied for the instructional coach position at Easton Valley “because this role meant that I could continue this collaboration on a much deeper level, all the while supporting the students and adults in the building.”
Her own instructional coach suggested she consider a degree in educational leadership, which she obtained.
“I really enjoyed the mission of servant leadership and having the opportunity to serve not just our students and teachers but all stakeholders in our schools,” Recker said.
She plans to learn as much as she can about the goals of Briggs and the school district as a whole during her first year. She’ll build relationships with staff and faculty and said she looks forward to spending time learning from Bollman before he retires.
The principalship also allowed Recker to stay close to home. She lives in Bellevue with her husband Jeff and their four children: Brody, 15; Callie, 13; Grace, 12; and Levi, 6. They moved there in 2014 to be closer to family.
