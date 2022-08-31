Father Robert Gross

Father Robert Gross has been called to service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Succeeding Father Dennis Miller in the position, Fr. Gross was officially installed last Monday evening by Archbishop Jackels of Dubuque.

Father Gross is originally from Racine, Wisconsin, where he graduated in the late 1990s. He attended Loras College in Dubuque, graduating in 2002, and went on to Seminary at St. Meinard in rural Indiana. He was ordained in 2007.