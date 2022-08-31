Father Robert Gross has been called to service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Succeeding Father Dennis Miller in the position, Fr. Gross was officially installed last Monday evening by Archbishop Jackels of Dubuque.
Father Gross is originally from Racine, Wisconsin, where he graduated in the late 1990s. He attended Loras College in Dubuque, graduating in 2002, and went on to Seminary at St. Meinard in rural Indiana. He was ordained in 2007.
“I’m very proud to come to Bellevue and serve the Church and to serve Jesus,” said Fr. Gross. “I am struck by the beauty of Bellevue and of Jackson County.”
Before coming to St. Joseph’s Gross served as several church communities around Ossian in Winneshiek County. He also served in Dyersville and Dubuque; and was a Chaplain at Loras College. He does have a prior connection to Bellevue, having previously as an associate of Father Kruse and Father Bullock.
Gross, who played for the Loras College golf team is an avid golfer. He is also an avid hiker and said he has already explored many of the trails at Bellevue State Park.
A brief history of
St. Joseph’s Church
According to newspaper archives, St. Joseph’s Church itself is one of the oldest parishes in the area. Early in the history of Bellevue, there were a number of Catholic families in town, mostly immigrants from Ireland, along with a few German and French families that professed the Catholic faith.
In 1841, Bishop Mathias Loras of Dubuque purchased a lot on Front Street in Bellevue, across from what used to be Putman’s Fish Market at the Corner of Spruce and Riverview. At the same time, he purchased a large lot for a cemetery several blocks west.
The next year, Bishop Loras had a small church of frame construction built in Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin. It was then placed on a raft and floated down to Bellevue. The church was 20 by 28 feet, and was ready to be placed on site when it reached Bellevue.
That first church was originally set on the ground where the Catholic Cemetery is currently located. There was no resident pastor at the time, so services were usually conducted by a visiting priest from Dubuque.
In 1853, the church at the cemetery was destroyed in an accidental fire, and in 1855, new lots were purchased at the corner of Fifth and Jefferson Street for the construction of a new church. It was called St. Andrew’s and was built for a total sum of $2,500.
In 1866, the German-speaking members of the congregation having become quite numerous and influential, formed a “Society of St. Joseph” and began building a new church (the present St. Joe’s) for a cost of $10,000. The church was finished in 1869.
The idea at the time was to have two churches, the old one for English-speaking parishioners and St. Joseph’s for the German-speaking Catholics. The older church soon faded away, but St. Joseph’s remained.
