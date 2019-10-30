Pickleball Crew

THE NEW PICKLEBALL COURTS have been completed and are set for play at Cole Park in Bellevue. The project cost $25,000, which was raised through various fundraisers and donations over the past year. Pictured above during the dedication of  the new courts earlier this month are pickleballers Chuck and Andrea Melton, Don and Joan Holzemer, Steve and Jackie Kettmann, Stan and Judi Daniels, Ron and Jeanette Dempewolf, Dahlia Beauchamp, Larry Michels, Loras Watters, Kate Michels and Joe and Kathy Blitgen.