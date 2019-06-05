A new officer has joined the Bellevue Police Department. Brandon Coin, who graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy just three weeks ago, will succeed Brent Roling as a police officer here.
Coin, the son of Brad Coin and the late Rhonda Murr, graduated from Maquoketa High School in 2014 and earned his associate degree in police science at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.
While Coin is now full-time, he had been serving as a reserve officer and a part-time officer in Bellevue over the last couple of years. He lives in Bellevue with his girlfriend Shaye Junk.
“I’m excited to meet new people and get to know new faces,” said Coin. “Bellevue seems like a great town.”
