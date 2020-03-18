John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants returned to the Jackson County supervisors earlier this month with a tighter plan for a new Jackson County Jail and a promise to “keep doing my job until we do agree.”
The new proposal includes a 30-bed jail at an estimated cost of less than $6.2 million. It would provide about eight ways of separating inmates based on gender, type of crime, etc. Lack of separation and classification were among repeated deficiencies listed in the state inspector’s annual report.
About $42,000 of the proposal would allow for a 12-bed expansion in the future if needed. “That is the cheapest opportunity for expansion, adding that extra 6 feet of precast,” Hansen said.
The latest design has significantly fewer beds than the proposal the public voted down last August, which would have included 74 beds and cost about $6.5 million.
“The beds are the cheapest thing you’re building, but the public can’t get off the number of beds,” Hansen said.
In Tuesday’s proposal, Hansen and architect Rick Weidner also removed a training room for law enforcement.
Both supervisors and designers plan to stick to a proposed location at the corner of Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in the industrial park. “Absolutely we are,” said Supervisor Jack Willey.
“We’re getting the survey done, and we’re still pursuing purchase of the property,” added Supervisor Mike Steines.
Hansen said he doesn’t plan to look further at the old hospital site because tear-down costs would make the project more expensive than building on an empty site.
Similarly, with the current jail site, there’s “no point in paying a $100 vet bill on a $50 mule,” Hansen said.
Third time the charm? Not yet
For years, the state jail inspector has cited insufficiencies with Jackson County’s current jail. Jackson County voters twice voted down bond referendums that would have funded a new jail.
Jackson County voters might have voted on a third jail referendum this month, but a long, sometimes-heated meeting in January convinced county supervisors to delay such a quick vote.
In addressing the supervisors Tuesday, Hansen said he sought to clarify some issues raised at that January meeting. “These people out there with calculators whipping off figures are providing misinformation,” he said.
Hansen said staffing costs would not increase under the current proposal. “That (current) jail is more staff-intensive than a newer type of facility that’s designed properly, to function properly,” he said. “Howard County didn’t increase their staff, and they went from a 10-bed to a 38-bed (jail).”
“If you get above 50 people, 40 people, at some point you might have to increase,” he said.
“What’s our magic number?” Steines asked.
“It depends on the type of individuals,” Hansen answered.
Meanwhile, out west …
While Hansen met with Jackson County supervisors, Iowans along the Missouri River were voting on two county jail proposals.
They each got about the same percentage of voter approval, 57%. One passed and one didn’t.
Monona County’s referendum required a 60% supermajority to pass, while Woodbury County’s referendum created a three-person “public authority,” which only required a simple 50% majority.
Woodbury County voters in and around Sioux City approved a $50 million bond issue, roughly doubling the number of county jail beds to 450.
Monona County voters turned down a bond issue for a $6.2 million jail to replace their current 12-bed jail with a 32-bed jail (expandable to 66).
Iowa has seen many county jail referendums and construction in the last few years, especially since the state jail inspector shut down the Warren County jail in early 2018.
