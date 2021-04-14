The Bellevue City Council last week gave its blessing to a change in location for the Bellevue Farmer’s Market.
Held each Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. starting in mid-May, the event is usually located in and around the brown gazebo on South Riverview. Chamber Director Carrie Weaver, however, requested that it be moved to the lower parking lot between the button factory building and the Bob Ernst Insurance building (also known as Water Street Landing).
She said volunteers with golf carts would shuttle people up and down the slope, and the Ernst family, the owner of the two buildings will also provide live music. Food trucks and new offerings would also be added.
Weaver added that the owners of River Ridge Brewing and adjoining businesses are all on-board with the plan and think it is a great idea.
Weaver also requested the City’s approval to host the Chamber’s annual Sidewalk Sales on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in conjunction with the vendor fair at the Bellevue Elementary School that day. Approval was given.
